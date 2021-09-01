Finland’s Formula 1 star Kimi Raikkonen announces retirement after 2021 season

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Finland’s prominent racer and 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, who races this year for FIA F1 team Alfa Romeo, has announced a decision to wrap up his career following this season, the racer announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"This is it," he said. "This will be my last season in Formula 1."

"This is a decision I did during last winter," he continued. "It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things."

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time," the veteran Formula 1 racer stated.

"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this!" Raikkonen added.

Raikkonen, 41, debuted in FIA F1 in 2001 as a pilot for team Zauber. He later raced for Team McLaren (2002-2006); Team Ferrari (2007-2009; 2014-2018); Team Lotus (2012-2013).

He is the record holder of F1 Grands Prix appearances having recorded 344 races winning 21 of them, taking 18 pole-positions and stepping on the podium on 103 occasions in addition to clocking 46 fastest laps.

Raikkonen is the winner of the 2007 FIA Formula One World Championship, when he raced for Ferrari to beat the current seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain, by one point (110 against 109).