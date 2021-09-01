Russia’s Galaktionova takes 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze in women’s shot put competition

TOKYO, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s track and field Para athlete Yevgeniya Galaktionova won bronze on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s shot put F32 classification competition.

The Russian Para athlete showed the result of 6.80 meters to win the bronze medal of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The gold in the women’s shot put F32 classification competition went to Anastasia Moskalenko, who showed the result of 7.61 meters and set a new World Record in this discipline.

The silver medal was taken by Roza Kozakowska from Poland with the result of 7.37 meters.

Russia’s Galaktionova is 21 years old and she is a silver medalist of the world championships, the European champion in addition to multiple wins at the level of Russian championships. She has been on the roster of the Russian national Paralympic team since 2018.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 32 gold, 20 silver and 37 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 2nd in the overall medal count following China (68-43-36). Team Great Britain is in 3rd place (30-24-32) of the medal standings.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.