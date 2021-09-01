Russia’s Musa Taimazov wins 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold with new WR in men’s club throw

TOKYO, September 1. /TASS/. Russian track and field Para athlete Musa Taimazov won the gold of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday in the men’s club throw F51 classification event.

The Russian Para athlete showed the result of 35.42 meters setting a new World Record to win the gold. The silver went to Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic (35.29 meters) and the bronze was taken by Marian Kureja of Slovakia (30.66 meters).

Taimazov is 37 years old and he is the bronze medal winner of the world championships in addition to being a multiple winner of the Russian championships. He has been on the roster of the Russian national Paralympic team since 2019.

The previous World Record of 34.71 meters in the men’s club throw F51 classification event belonged to Serbia’s Dimitrijevic and it was registered on June 2, 2021.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 32 gold, 20 silver and 37 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 2nd in the overall medal count following China (68-43-36). Team Great Britain is in 3rd place (30-24-32) of the medal standings.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.