Team RPC takes home 2020 Paralympics bronze in women’s table tennis event

TOKYO, September 1. /TASS/. Russian table tennis players won the bronze medal in the women’s team event at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals, the Russian tennis players lost to the Dutch team 1-2. In the women’s doubles, Team RPC’s Viktoriia Safonova and Maliak Alieva were defeated by Kelly van Zon and Frederique van Hoof. In the second match, Safonova scored a win over van Hoof and in the third contest Raisa Chebanika lost to van Zon.

The team of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) is in third place in the overall medal standings at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with 26 gold, 17 silver and 35 bronze medals. China is in the lead (64-40-32) followed by the UK (29-23-30).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.