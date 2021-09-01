Team RPC’s Vdovin wins gold in men’s 400m T37 event at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, September 1. /TASS/. Russian athlete Andrei Vdovin has won the gold in the 400m T37 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, setting a world record.

He completed the distance in 49.34 seconds. The United States’ Nicholas Mayhugh came in second (50.26) and Chermen Kobesov from Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was third (50.44).

The T37 category is reserved for athletes with coordination impairments.

Vdovin, 27, earlier took the silver in the 100m T37 event. He was the flag bearer for Team RPC at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Team RPC has so far won 26 golds, 16 silvers and 34 bronzes and ranks third in the medal count. China tops the medal charts with 62 golds, 38 silvers and 32 bronzes, followed by the United Kingdom (29 golds, 23 silvers and 28 bronzes).