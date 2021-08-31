{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Team RPC wins 13 medals of 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo after Day 7

Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China and the Great Britain

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 7 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of Para athletes from Russia won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Day 7 of the Paralympic Games in Japan. A load of 13 medals of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought on August 31.

Read also
Russian swimmer Mozgovoi wins 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold in men’s 100m backstroke event

The gold was coined by the team of Russian swimmers in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event (Anna Krivshina, Daria Pikalova, Ilnur Garipov and Vladimir Sotnikov); swimmer Andrei Nikolayev in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S8 classification competition; track and field athlete Vladimir Sviridov in the men’s shot put F36 classification event; track and field athlete Anton Kulyatin in the men’s 1,500-meter running T13 classification event; swimmer Valeria Shabalina in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM14 classification competition; and cycling racer Mikhail Astashov in the men’s time trial in C1 category.

The silver for the Team RPC on Tuesday was brought by track and field Para athlete Margarita Goncharova in the women’s long jump T38 classification competition; Yevgeny Shvetsov in the men’s 400-meter running; Alexei Churkin in the men’s shot put F32 classification competition; Daria Pikalova in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S12 classification competition and swimmer Natalia Butkova in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 classification competition.

The bronze for the Team RPC was brought by Nikita Kotukov in the men’s high jump T47 classification event and by Fyodor Rudakov in the men’s 1,500-meter running T11 classification event.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 25 gold, 16 silver and 33 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (62-38-32), the Great Britain (29-23-28).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

Team RPC wins gold of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event
The silver went to the Brazilian national team, and the bronze was packed by the national team of Ukraine
Read more
Taliban seeking to worsen humanitarian situation in Panjshir — source
Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS on Thursday that an agreement on cessation of hostilities with the Taliban was only being negotiated
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Panjshir resistance says ready for cooperation with other countries against Islamic State
Spokesman for the resistance movement Fahim Dashtim stressed that the resistance was ready for cooperation on anti-terrorism issues with other countries of the region but only when a principle agreement was reached with the Taliban
Read more
Russian equipment cannot be moved from ISS to new orbital station — space firm
Also, there is not much that can be taken from the old space station because all the equipment is beyond its service life
Read more
Russia to create reusable space freighter to replace Progress resupply ships
"We want to create a reusable cargo spaceship based on the Oryol [spacecraft]," Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Chief Designer Vladimir Solovyov explained
Read more
US is able to persuade Zelensky implement Minsk-2 agreements — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not believe Zelensky's visit to the United States posed some risks to Moscow-Washington relations
Read more
Suspects in 3,000 crimes were found in DNA database in 2021
The federal database of genomic information has been operating since 2009
Read more
Nine people killed in US air strike in Kabul — TV
According to it, six children were among the casualties with the youngest being two years old
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Read more
Russia, EU to start import substitution consultations on September 13 — source
The EU believes that the Russian import substitution policy, which was a response measures to unilateral sanctions slapped on Russia by the EU and the US, runs counter to the WTO policy by giving preferences to domestic produce
Read more
Taliban not to export its ideology to other Central Asian countries, envoy says
They learned their lesson 20 years ago well, Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
Read more
Press review: China expected to surpass Russia in nukes and Erdogan seeks more S-400s
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 30th
Read more
US carriers barred from flying over Afghanistan
Civil carriers "may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights
Read more
US disappointed by abstentions of Russia, China in vote on Afghanistan resolution - envoy
According to the diplomat, the final document contains issues that are important for every Security Council member
Read more
Panjshir resistance forces repel Taliban attack on its outpost - source
There are casualties among the Taliban fighters, several militants were taken prisoner
Read more
Putin to visit Vostochny spaceport in Russian Far East next week — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov earlier said that Russian President would take part in the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russia’s future orbital station to be surrounded by a cloud of satellites
Russia’s future orbital outpost will feature a module with an external platform to service, refuel and repair spacecraft
Read more
Death toll in Kazakhstan military base explosion up to 13
The search for three more people is under way
Read more
Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark
The US President gave the order to prepare strikes on the leaders and objects of ISIS
Read more
Kabul airport hit by one of five missiles — TV
It was reported that the missiles were fired from the country’s north
Read more
West has demonstrated its unreliability as partner, says Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov said that "we will stay open for mutually beneficial cooperation, for investment cooperation, but will always have our own resources in store"
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it was very important to see what the Taliban's first steps in governing Afghanistan would be like
Read more
Russian Gnezdilov wins Paralympics gold in shot put with world record
In the final competition, the 34-year-old Russian athlete showed the result of 11.02 meters in his first attempt
Read more
Russian naval ship test-fires Kalibr cruise missile from Arctic sea
The data recording equipment indicated that the missile successfully struck the coastal target at a distance of over a thousand kilometers
Read more
Team RFU grabs FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium
Read more
Troops use Uran-9 combat robots for first time in Volga area drills
The personnel also practiced the operations of combined air defense, electronic warfare and radiation, chemical and biological protection troops for the first time to fight enemy drones
Read more
US destroys last CIA base in Afghanistan beyond Kabul airport - report
The US forces destroyed operational documents, computer hard drives and other important equipment in order to prevent it from falling into the Taliban
Read more
Russia has evidence of foreign contingent’s cooperation with IS in Afghanistan — diplomat
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that Russia had received this information from local Afghans, including leaders at the local level
Read more
All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief
The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
US deliver military strike in Kabul — agency
Afghan media reported earlier that a missile strike was delivered at a residential house
Read more
Russia delivers upgraded Akatsiya heavy howitzers to Belarus
The upgraded howitzers have been delivered under a contract with the Belarusian Defense Ministry
Read more
Lugansk Republic militia fighter killed in Ukrainian army’s shelling
The Ukrainian military breached the ceasefire once in the past twenty-four hours, the news agency LuganskInformCenter reported
Read more
Russia's concerns ignored in UNSC resolution on Afghanistan — Russian UN envoy
Russia suggested that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan include a provision on negative effects of the mass evacuation of specialists, Vassily Nebenzia said
Read more
US sets itself goal to destroy the unity of world Orthodox Christianity, Lavrov says
According to Russia's top diplomat, an extremely destructive role in that is played by the patriarch of Constantinople who tried to split the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Read more
Powerful explosion heard in Kabul
Most likely, the blast occurred near the building of Kabul airport
Read more
Russia registers 19,286 new coronavirus cases in past day
Coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,804
Read more
Russia doesn’t consider Ukraine as threat, says defense minister
Sergei Shoigu expressed the hope that the situation in Ukraine would ultimately change and the "nationalist mayhem" would be stopped
Read more
War between Taliban, IS in Afghanistan irreconcilable — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, the terror attack was a reputational blow to the Taliban
Read more
Most of Russia's proposals ignored in UN SC resolution — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the authors of the resolution emphatically refused to include in the special paragraph, devoted to the struggle against terrorism
Read more
Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon resupply ship launches to orbital outpost
The Dragon spacecraft will deliver various cargoes to the orbital outpost for carrying out scientific experiments
Read more
Russia, Serbia discuss military and economic cooperation
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova arrived in Serbia to take part in the opening of the Guardian of Order military police competition as part of the International Army Games
Read more
Death toll from US strike in Kabul up to seven — newspaper
According to Afghanistan Times reports, a suicide bomber, whose car was the target of the strike, is among the casualties
Read more
West seeks to influence results of upcoming election in Russia, Lavrov says
"We saw all that during the previous election campaigns, but now all that is probably more vivid," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
German top diplomat stresses need to include Russia, China in negotiations on Afghanistan
At the moment, a lot of states are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff from Afghanistan
Read more
Hungary agreed terms of new gas contract — Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto pointed out that Hungary would purchase gas "at a much more beneficial price then under the contract that will expire"
Read more
More clashes break out in Panjshir, hundreds of injured and dead reported in Taliban — TV
Resistance force spokesperson Ali Maisam Nazary pointed out that the Taliban broke a "gentleman agreement" and tried to attack Panjshir on Monday, but the resistance front managed to repel the attack
Read more
US missile defense systems intercept several rockets fired at Kabul airport — Reuters
There hasn’t yet been any information on casualties among US servicemen
Read more