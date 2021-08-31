Team RPC wins 13 medals of 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo after Day 7

The team of Para athletes from Russia won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Day 7 of the Paralympic Games in Japan. A load of 13 medals of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought on August 31.

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 7 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The gold was coined by the team of Russian swimmers in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event (Anna Krivshina, Daria Pikalova, Ilnur Garipov and Vladimir Sotnikov); swimmer Andrei Nikolayev in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S8 classification competition; track and field athlete Vladimir Sviridov in the men’s shot put F36 classification event; track and field athlete Anton Kulyatin in the men’s 1,500-meter running T13 classification event; swimmer Valeria Shabalina in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM14 classification competition; and cycling racer Mikhail Astashov in the men’s time trial in C1 category.

The silver for the Team RPC on Tuesday was brought by track and field Para athlete Margarita Goncharova in the women’s long jump T38 classification competition; Yevgeny Shvetsov in the men’s 400-meter running; Alexei Churkin in the men’s shot put F32 classification competition; Daria Pikalova in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S12 classification competition and swimmer Natalia Butkova in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 classification competition.

The bronze for the Team RPC was brought by Nikita Kotukov in the men’s high jump T47 classification event and by Fyodor Rudakov in the men’s 1,500-meter running T11 classification event.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 25 gold, 16 silver and 33 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (62-38-32), the Great Britain (29-23-28).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.