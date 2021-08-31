England’s Manchester United FC inks 2-year contract with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The world’s football star from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, have signed a two-year contract with England’s football club Manchester United, the club’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," the statement reads.

According to the statement posted on the official website of Manchester United FC, "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal."

Ronaldo joined the Manchester United FC after playing for Italy’s Juventus FC since 2018. He booked 101 goals and 22 assists in his 134-match appearances for the Italian club. Playing for Juventus FC, Ronaldo is also the two-time winner of the Italian Championships as well as the winner of the Italy Cup and the Italy Super Cup tournaments.

The Portuguese famous footballer played in the past for Manchester United FC, namely between 2003 and 2009. During that time he scored 118 goals and registered 69 assists in all of his 292 match appearances for the English club.