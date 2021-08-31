England’s Manchester United FC inks 2-year contract with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The world’s football star from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, have signed a two-year contract with England’s football club Manchester United, the club’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance," the statement reads.
According to the statement posted on the official website of Manchester United FC, "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal."
Ronaldo joined the Manchester United FC after playing for Italy’s Juventus FC since 2018. He booked 101 goals and 22 assists in his 134-match appearances for the Italian club. Playing for Juventus FC, Ronaldo is also the two-time winner of the Italian Championships as well as the winner of the Italy Cup and the Italy Super Cup tournaments.
The Portuguese famous footballer played in the past for Manchester United FC, namely between 2003 and 2009. During that time he scored 118 goals and registered 69 assists in all of his 292 match appearances for the English club.
Manchester United FC’s press office also quoted Ronaldo as saying in the statement: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday."
"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo continued. "I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."
Manchester United FC Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said commenting on the new deal with Ronaldo: "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvelous player, but also a great human being."
"To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person," Solskjaer continued. "I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad."
"Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," Manchester United FC head coach added.