Team RPC wins gold of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. The team of Russian swimmers won gold on Tuesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event.

The gold was won by the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Team of Anna Krivshina, Daria Pikalova, Ilnur Garipov and Vladimir Sotnikov with the result of 3 minutes 53.79 seconds.

The silver of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay event went to the Brazilian national team (3 minutes 54.95 seconds) and the bronze was packed by the national team of Ukraine (3 minutes 55.15 seconds).

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.