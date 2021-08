TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Andrei Nikolayev won gold on Tuesday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S8 classification competition.

Nikolayev clocked the distance in 4 minutes 25.16 seconds to win the gold. The silver went to Italy’s Alberto Amodeo (4 minutes 25.93 seconds) and the bronze went to Matthew Torres of the United States (4 minutes 28.47 seconds).