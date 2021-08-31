Team RPC’s Shvetsov wins silver in men’s 400-meter event at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Paralympian Evgeny Shvetsov has taken home the silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in men’s 400-meter race among athletes with musculoskeletal disorders.

He finished the race in 53.60 seconds. The gold medal was won by Australia’s James Turner (52.80), while New Zealand’s William Stedman finished third (54.75).

Shvetsov, 33, is a three-time Paralympic champion and four-time world champion.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.