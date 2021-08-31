Team RPC’s Kotukov wins bronze medal for Tokyo Paralympics long jump

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Team RPC athlete Nikita Kotukov won the bronze medal for men’s long jump at the Tokyo Paralympic games.

His result was 7.34 meters. The first place was taken by Cuba’s Robiel Sol Servantes, who set the new Paralympics record of 7.46 meters. The second place belongs to the US’s Roderick Townsend.

The athletes competed in T46 and T47 categories (amputation of upper appendages).

Team RPC currently stands at the third place in the medal count, with 20 golden, 11 silver and 32 bronze medals. China is in the lead (54-35-30), followed by the UK (27-21-22).