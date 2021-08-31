Team RPC’s Rudakov wins bronze in Tokyo Paralympics men’s 1,500 meters

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Team RPC athlete Fyodor Rudakov won the bronze medal for men’s 1,500 meters among athletes with vision impairments at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He finished the race in 4 minutes 05.55 seconds. The first place was won by Brazil’s Yeltsin Jacques (3 minutes 57.60 seconds), followed by Japan’s Shinya Wada (4 minutes 05.27 seconds).

Team RPC currently stands at the third place in the medal count, with 20 golden, 11 silver and 32 bronze medals. China is in the lead (54-35-30), followed by the UK (27-21-22).