Team RPC athlete Sviridov wins gold in shot put, sets new world record

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Team RPC athlete Vladimir Sviridov won a golden medal for shot put during the Tokyo Paralympic Games among athletes with locomotive system impairments.

Sviridov’s best result was 16.67 meters, setting a new world record and surpassing Sviridov’s previous best result by 35 centimeters.

The second place belongs to Tunisia’s Yassin Genishi (15.12 meters), while the third was taken by Germany’s Sebastian Ditz (14.81 meters).

Sviridov, 31, is World and Europe champion in shot put.

Team RPC currently stands at the third place, with 22 golden, 12 silver and 33 bronze awards. The first place in medal count belongs to China (55-36-30), followed by the UK (27-21-22).