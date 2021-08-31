Team RPC cyclist Astashov wins second golden medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Team RPC bicyclist Mikhail Astashov won the golden medal in the Tokyo Paralympics Men’s Time Trial in C1 category (locomotive system impairment).

Astashov completed the course of 16 kilometers in 24 minutes and 53.37 seconds, followed by US’s Aaron Keith and Germany’s five-time Paralympic champion Michael Teuber.

Earlier, the athlete won another golden medal in 3,000 chase.

In February 2020, Astashov got employed as a food courier in Yandex, despite having no feet and no hands.

Team RPC is currently at the third place in medal count with 20 golden, 11 silver and 31 bronze medals. The first place currently belongs to the Chinese team (54-35-30), followed by the UK (27-21-22).