Team RPC wins nine medals of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Day 6

TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3RD place of the overall medals standings after Day 6 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of Para athletes from Russia won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals on Day 6 of the Paralympic Games in Japan today.

A load of gold medals of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought on August 30 by sprinter Dmitry Safronov in the men’s 100-meter running T35 classification event; Yevgeny Torsunov in the men’s long jump T36 classification event; Anton Prokhorov in the men’s 100-meter running T63 classification event; and Bogdan Mozgovoi in the men’s 100-meter backstroke S9 classification competition.

The silver for Team RPC on Monday was coined by Malyak Aliyeva and Viktoria Safonova in table tennis competitions.

The bronze was brought by swimmer Roman Zhdanov in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4 classification competition; Artyom Kalashyan in men’s 100-meter running T35 classification event; and Yulia Shishova in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S3 classification competition.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 19 gold, 11 silver and 31 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medal count following China (54-35-30), the Great Britain (26-20-22).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.