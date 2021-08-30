President Putin expresses condolences to IOC chief Bach over death of Jacques Rogge

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach following an earlier announced death of former IOC President Jacques Rogge, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

The IOC press office informed on late August 29 that former President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Jacques Rogge died at the age of 79. Rogge served as the president of the IOC between 2001 and 2013.

"The [Russian] president sent a telegram to Mr. Bach, expressing his condolences in regard to the death of his predecessor, Mr. Rogge," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman added that Putin and Rogge "closely cooperated for many years in the organization of the [2014 Winter] Olympic Games in Sochi and other international tournaments."

In his message to the IOC President Bach, Putin said that: "The passing of this remarkable and talented person is an immense and irreparable loss."

"It is hard to overestimate his personal contribution to the development of high performance sport and the promotion of the Olympic ideals and values all over the world," the Russian president continued.

"We will remember Jacques Rogge forever as a kind friend of Russia, who, in particular, helped us prepare and hold the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games," Putin added.