TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Yulia Shishova won bronze on Monday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S3 classification competition.

The Russian Para athlete clocked the distance with the result of 1 minute 49.63 seconds to take the bronze. The gold went to Italy’s Arjola Trimi with the time of 1 minute 30.22 seconds and the silver medal was packed by Leanne Smith of the United States (1 minute 37.68 seconds).