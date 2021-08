TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian sprinter Anton Prokhorov won the gold on Monday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter running T63 classification event.

The Russian track and field Para athlete clocked the distance in 12.04 seconds to win the gold of the Paralympics in Japan.

Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil took the silver with the result of 12.05 seconds and the bronze was packed by Germany’s Leon Schaefer (12.22 seconds).