Russian sprinter Safronov sets new WR to pack gold of 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian sprinter Dmitry Safronov won gold on Monday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter running T35 classification event.

The Russian track and field Para athlete set a new World Record clocking the distance in 11.39 seconds to win the gold of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Ukraine’s Igor Tsvetov took the silver with the result of 11.47 seconds, while Safronov’s teammate Artyom Kalashyan packed the bronze with the time of 11.75 seconds.

The previous World Record in the men’s 100-meter running T35 classification event of 11.77 seconds was set by Russia’s Kalashyan in June 2021.

Safronov is 25 years old and he is a four-time gold medal winner of the World Championships in addition to the silver and bronze medals of the world tournaments. He is also the four-time gold medal winner of the European Championships.

As of today, the Russian national team of Para athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts 17 gold, 11 silver and 31 bronze medals. Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medal count following China (54-35-30), Great Britain (25-20-20) and the United States (17-19-12).

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.