TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Roman Zhdanov won bronze on Monday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4 classification competition.

Zhdanov clocked the distance in 2 minutes 58.48 seconds to win the bronze. The gold went to Israel’s Ami Omer Dadaon (2 minutes 44.84 seconds) and the silver was packed by Takayuki Suzuki of Japan (2 minutes 55.15 seconds).