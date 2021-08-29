FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup matches in Moscow visited by over 50,000 people

MOSSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. More than 50,000 people visited matches of the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow, the press service of the organizing committee told TASS on Sunday.

The Russian beach soccer team, competing at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union), defeated Japan 5-2 in the final match on Sunday to grab the global event’s trophy

The games were played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium seating 5,000 from August 19 through 29. However, the stands were only 50% occupied due to coronavirus restrictions.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995. A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019.