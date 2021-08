MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian beach soccer team, competing at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union), has defeated Japan 5-2 in the final match to grab the global event’s trophy.

The match was played at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Sunday.

Previously, Russia’s team won two FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup tournaments, in 2011 and in 2013, and was bronze medalist two times, in 2015 and 2019.