Russian national team wins 12 medals on Day 5 of 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 5 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won two gold, two silver and eight bronze medals on Day 5 of the Paralympic Games in Japan on Friday.

The gold of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought today swimmer Dmitry Cherniaev (men’s 100m breaststroke) and track and field athlete Denis Gnezdilov (men’s shot put).

The silver medals were brought by swimmers Anna Krivshina and Denis Tarasov (50m freestyle both).

The bronze was coined today by track and field athletes Roman Tarasov (men’s 100m running competition), Vitaly Gritsenko (men’s 400m running competition), and Anna Sapozhnikova (women’s long jump); judoka Anatoly Shevchenko (men’s 100kg); powerlifter Vera Muratova (women’s 79kg); swimmers Yulia Shishova (women’s 50m backstroke) and Vladimir Danilenko (men’s 200m freestyle); archers Stepanida Artakhinova and Bair Shigayev (mixed team).

Team RPC is currently 4th in the overall medals count with 15 gold, nine silver and 28 bronze medals, following China in the top place boasting 46 gold, 29 silver and 29 bronze medals, Great Britain in the 2nd place with 23 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze medals, and the United States in the 3rd place with 15 ggold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals.

Fifty-four sets of medals will be contested on Monday.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.