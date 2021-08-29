Russian swimmer claims 2020 Paralympics silver in men’s 50m freestyle event

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Denis Tarasov took home the silver medal in the men’s 50m freestyle competition at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Russian swimmer cleared the distance in 24.99 seconds and was only behind Italy’s Simone Barlaam (24.71) while the bronze medal went to Jamal Hill of the United States (25.19).

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.