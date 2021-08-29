Russian swimmer Krivshina takes 2020 Paralympics silver in women’s 50m freestyle event

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anna Krivshina took the silver in the women’s 50m freestyle event at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Russia swimmer cleared the distance in 27.06 seconds and was only behind Brazil’s Maria Gomes Santiago (26.82) while the bronze went to Italy’s Carlotta Gilli (27.07).

The Russian Paralympic Committee’s team is in third place in the medal standings at the 2020 Paralympics in Japan with 14 gold, 9 silver and 23 bronze medals. China is in first place (38-27-27) followed by the United Kingdom (21-18-17).

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.