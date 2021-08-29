Russian swimmer Cherniaev grabs 2020 Paralympics gold in men’s 100m breaststroke event

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Dmitrii Cherniaev packed the gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke competition at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan on Sunday.

The Russian swimmer cleared the distance in 1 minute and 31.96 seconds, setting a new world record and leaving behind Colombia’s Moises Fuentes Garcia in 2nd place (1:35.86) and Antonios Tsapatakis of Greece (1:40.20) with the bronze medal.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.