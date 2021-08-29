Russian powerlifter Muratova wins bronze of 2020 Paralympics in women’s under-79 kg event

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Russian powerlifter Vera Muratova won the bronze medal of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the women’s under-79 kg powerlifting competition on Sunday.

The Russian Para athlete showed the best lift of 132 kg. The gold medal went to Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo (141 kg) while the silver was packed by Ukraine’s Natalia Oliinyk (133 kg).

The Russian Paralympic Committee’s team holds the third place in the medal standings at the 2020 Paralympics in Japan with 14 gold, 7 silver and 21 bronze medals. China is in the first place (35-27-27) followed by the United Kingdom (20-15-16).

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.