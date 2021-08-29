No coronavirus cases registered among Russian Para athletes at 2020 Paralympics

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. No positive tests for COVID-19 were registered among Russian Para athletes participating in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Sunday.

"As of August 29, there are no positive tests for COVID-19 in the team of the Russian Paralympic Committee," Rozhkov said.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that two athletes in the Tokyo Paralympics village had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Overall, 11 coronavirus cases have been registered at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the past 24 hours. Among those infected with the novel coronavirus, there are seven contractual staff, a media representative and a staffer of the Games’ organizers.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.