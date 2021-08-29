Day 5 of Tokyo Paralympics to award 64 sets of medals

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. The fifth day of the Tokyo Paralympics will present the most medal for the entire period of the competition. On August 29, 64 sets of awards will be awarded in the capital of Japan.

In athletics, the names of 20 Paralympic champions and prize-winners in running, high jump, long jump, shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw will be determined. Swimming will be the second most awarded medal with 14 sets of awards.

Eight sets of medals will be awarded in the final table tennis tournaments, and five more in judo. Four sets will be awarded in rowing, powerlifting, and paratriathlon. Archery and wheelchair fencing will see the team finals and two more sets of awards will be awarded in equestrian sports and wheelchair rugby.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.