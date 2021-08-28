Team RFU defeats Switzerland, enters FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup finals

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Team RFU defeated Switzerland in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which takes place at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

The match ended with a 5:5 tie, and the victory was decided by a penalty series, with Team RFU scoring 5 and Switzerland scoring 4.

Team RFU’s goals were scored by Yuri Krashennikov (1st minute), Boris Nikonorov (5, 34), Andrey Kotenev (14) and Anton Shkarin (36)

This is the first time the Beach Soccer World Cup takes place in Russia. Russian athletes won the championship twice - in 2011 and 2013. Last time, the championship was won by Portugal.