Afghan Paralympic athletes arrive in Japan - report

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan who previously were unable to participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games arrived to Japan Saturday, Kyodo reported citing its sources.

According to the report, the athletes met with the International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons, who congratulated them with their arrival. The athletes are expected to be able to perform at the competition after all.

The athletes were evacuated from Afghanistan with support from the IPC, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as well as a number of states, including the UK, Australia and France. The athletes were transported to Paris through Dubai, and from there - to Japan. Upon arrival, the athletes underwent entry procedures in the closed-off area of the airport.

The two athletes were supposed to perform at the Tokyo Paralympics. One athlete, Zakia Khudadadi was supposed to become the first woman representing Afghanistan at the Paralympics. The team was supposed to arrive in Tokyo on August 17, but the situation in Afghanistan removed any safe way to transport it to Tokyo.

The Tokyo Paralympics will end on September 5.