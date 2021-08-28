Russian swimmer Granichka sets 100 m breaststroke world record, wins gold

TOKYO, August 28. / TASS /. Russian swimmer Andrei Granichka won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the 100m breaststroke.

Granichka showed a result of 1 minute 25.13 seconds, breaking the world record. Anthony Ponce Bertrand (1.26.53) from Spain took silver - he previously held the world record. In third place was Li Junsheng (1.29.01) from China. Russian swimmer Yuri Luchkin finished fourth (1.31.34).

Athletes performed in the SB5 category, which includes people with short stature, as well as those with severe limb damage or the loss of two limbs. Granichka is 24 years old, earlier he became the silver medalist of the Paralympics in Tokyo at a distance of 200 m in complex swimming. He is a two-time winner and multiple medalist of the World and European Championships, as well as a multiple Russian champion in swimming among persons with musculoskeletal disorders. He started swimming in Sevastopol at the Center for Adaptive Sports "Invasport."

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (PC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.