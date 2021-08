TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Russian runner Alexander Yaremchuk won the gold of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday in the men’s 1,500-meter running T46 classification competition.

The Russian athlete cleared the distance in 3 minutes 52.08 seconds to win the gold of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The silver in the men’s 1,500-meter running went to Bulgaria’s Hristiyan Stoyanov (3 minutes 52.63 seconds) and the bronze was coined by David Emong of Uganda (3 minutes 53.51 seconds).