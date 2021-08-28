Russian runner Kostin wins 2020 Paralympics bronze in men's 5,000-meter run competition

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Russian runner Alexander Kostin won the bronze of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday in the men’s 5,000-meter running T13 classification competition.

The Russian athlete cleared the distance in 14 minutes 37.42 seconds to set his personal record and to take the bronze of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The gold in the men’s 5,000-meter running went to Spain’s Yassine Ouhdadi El Ataby (14 minutes 34.13 seconds) and the silver was packed by Jaryd Clifford of Australia (14 minutes 35.52 seconds).