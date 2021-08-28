{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian runner Kostin wins 2020 Paralympics bronze in men's 5,000-meter run competition

The Russian athlete cleared the distance in 14 minutes 37.42 seconds to set his personal record

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Russian runner Alexander Kostin won the bronze of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday in the men’s 5,000-meter running T13 classification competition.

The Russian athlete cleared the distance in 14 minutes 37.42 seconds to set his personal record and to take the bronze of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The gold in the men’s 5,000-meter running went to Spain’s Yassine Ouhdadi El Ataby (14 minutes 34.13 seconds) and the silver was packed by Jaryd Clifford of Australia (14 minutes 35.52 seconds).

Spartak to play Napoli, Leicester in Europa League group stage
The teams were included in Group C
Read more
Talks between National Resistance Front and Taliban held in Afghanistan
It was the first time when delegates of the two sides had a direct dialogue, the representative of the norther province of Panjshir said
Read more
Press review: Kabul blasts to deepen crisis and Iran’s hardliners to keep Russia course
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 27th
Read more
Russia, Turkey holding consultations on creating TF-X fifth-generation fighter
TF-X is the project for a fifth-generation fighter that the Turkish aerospace company TAI is developing to replace US F-16 aircraft
Read more
Taliban asks Turkey to run Kabul airport — Erdogan
The Turkish president explained there was no clarity regarding the air hub's security
Read more
Lavrov describes current relations between Russia, EU as deplorable
"Contacts with Brussels have been reduced to a minimum as a result of the EU’s policy aimed at containing Russia," the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized
Read more
Wildberries CEO tops rating of Russia’s richest women — Forbes
According to the magazine, Tatiana Bakalchuk’s fortune has skyrocketed by 1,200% over the year
Read more
British special services in close contact with some Russian media — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled that the so-called British files, leaked to the Internet by the group Anonymous early this year, contained evidence of official British agencies' purposeful contacts with these media
Read more
Taliban, Northern Alliance agree to refrain from mutual attacks — TV
It is expected that the deal will prevent potential clashes between the supporters of the two organizations in the Panjshir Province which remains the only Afghan region not controlled by the Taliban
Read more
Su-24 bomber crashes in Urals, pilots eject — command
A plane crashed 95 km west of the city of Perm while making a flight to the Aircraft Repair Enterprise for scheduled repairs
Read more
Taliban appoints former Guantanamo inmate as Afghanistan's defense minister — Al Jazeera
Adul Qayyum Zakir is one of the Taliban's main field commanders, who performed combat missions and commanded radical militants
Read more
German court refuses to exclude Nord Stream 2 from application of EU Gas Directive
Earlier, Nord Stream AG, the operator of the project, tried to challenge the decision of the German Federal Network Agency
Read more
Neutralizing ability of antibodies after Sputnik V grows with time — study
Antibodies undergo a process of gradual maturing, which improves their ability to block the virus and prevent the infection
Read more
Kremlin opposes poster stunt depicting Russia’s Kaliningrad as part of Germany
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that those leaflets had nothing to do "with the official position of Berlin"
Read more
Pentagon confirms explosion at Kabul airport
US forces were dispatched to the airport to ensure the evacuation of citizens of the US and allied states, as well as Afghan refugees
Read more
Taliban take away security from ex-Afghan president — TV
According to the news reports, on Monday, Taliban members took away Hamid Karzai’s cars and confiscated weapons from his security guards
Read more
Russian cyclist Astashov sets world record at Tokyo Paralympics
He will take part in the finals event and will win at least a silver medal
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician exposes Kiev’s purchasing schemes with Russian gas
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine still recieves 10-14 bln cubic meters of Russian gas per year
Read more
Relations with Russia are good, can get better — Italy's foreign minister
Concerning the resumption of tourism, Di Maio said that Italy "hopes to welcome Russian tourists as soon as the situation permits"
Read more
Russia signs deals with China, India at Army 2021 arms show
According to Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, agreed contracts worth over $2 billion
Read more
First batch of advanced Drok mortars to be supplied for pilot operation in 2022
The Drok system was developed on the basis of the Typhoon-VDV armored vehicle and is designed to support airborne assault units
Read more
UK expects Putin at Glasgow Climate Change Conference — ambassador
The meeting focused on results of the ministerial meeting in London on July 26-27
Read more
Syrian girl receives letter, gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Earlier, the girl sent Putin a drawing and a small letter with her words of gratitude to the Russian head of state
Read more
Putin jokes he has to remind Lavrov he is Foreign Minister, not Defense Minister
The Russian President said this at a meeting with representatives of the United Russia party
Read more
Defense Minister Shoigu orders to speed up trials of new firearms for RAF pilots
After examining the weapons and listening to the chief designer’s report on perspectives of commissioning of the new equipment, the Defense Ministry ordered to finalize the trials not in 2023, as was stated during the demonstration, but in 2022
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s Afghan clout to resurge and Hungary remains key Russian ally in EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 25th
Read more
All defense ministry planes return to Russia after evacuating people from Afghanistan
The Russian defense ministry evacuated more than 500 people at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark
The US President gave the order to prepare strikes on the leaders and objects of ISIS
Read more
Russia not to draw its army into all-against-all conflict in Afghanistan — Putin
Russian leader stressed that Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs
Read more
Russia unveils underwater drone to sniff out mines on sea floor at Army 2021 arms show
As the deputy chief designer said, despite the speed of the underwater drone is not great, it can operate for a long time
Read more
Russia’s top brass improving troop stationing system in Arctic — defense chief
Work is underway "to develop military infrastructure that enables the troops stationed in that area to operate efficiently," Sergey Shoigu stressed
Read more
China alarmed by US actions, prevents militarization of space together with Russia
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pointed out that the United States had become "the chief factor causing negative influence on security in space"
Read more
At least 28 Taliban members died in Kabul blasts
As a result of the terrorist attack, 103 people were killed
Read more
Russia, EU to start import substitution consultations on September 13 — source
The EU believes that the Russian import substitution policy, which was a response measures to unilateral sanctions slapped on Russia by the EU and the US, runs counter to the WTO policy by giving preferences to domestic produce
Read more
Russia expects groundbreaking results from testing nuclear space tug elements in orbit
"Only a nuclear-powered space tug can become a transportation space system to propel large research stations or habitable orbital modules in the solar system and outside it," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin noted
Read more
Ex-Afghan President Karzai to join 12-member council to rule Afghanistan — TV
Head of the country’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and leader of the Islamic Party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will also join the council
Read more
Press review: German court nixes Nord Stream 2 bid and new Putin-Lukashenko talks looming
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 26th
Read more
Nord Stream 2 at final implementation stage — Gazprom
In late July, it was reported that the Nord Stream 2 is 99% completed
Read more
Putin to personally attend EEF plenary session on September 3 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reported that Russian President will also hold a traditional meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far East
Read more
Crimean Platform revealed West’s false understanding of solidarity on Crimea, Lavrov says
The Minister noted that if the West wanted to engage in real politics instead of a virtual one, they should first and foremost be "guided by reality"
Read more
US soldiers die in blasts near Kabul's airport — Al Hadath TV
According to the latest data, at least 13 people were killed
Read more
Millions in Ukraine against Kiev's language, freedom of speech policies — Medvedchuk
These days, Viktor Medvedchuk said, a total ban has been imposed on "the cultural heritage that was created by the Ukrainian people, Russian people and many other peoples of the former Soviet Union"
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Read more
Pentagon confirms US casualties in Kabul airport explosions
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby pointed out that that there were casualties among US and civilians as a result of "a complex attack"
Read more
Taliban, resistance forces disagree on government formation, source says
According to the source, there are a number of conditions put forward by the Taliban, which are totally unacceptable for Panjshir’s representatives
Read more
Ukrainian plane hijacked in Kabul — deputy minister
However, Yevgeny Yenin did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back
Read more
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems
Currently, the prototypes of the Floks self-propelled wheeled artillery system and the Magnolia self-propelled artillery gun are at the final stage of preliminary trials
Read more
New explosions in Kabul conducted by US troops to destroy their equipment — Taliban
US Army Major John Rigsby says that the explosions were planned in advance
Read more
AK-12 assault rifle to become basic weapon for Russian troops in coming years
The AK-12 has been upgraded to get the capability to use round-the-clock sights
Read more
Death toll in Kabul explosions up to 90
More than 150 people have been wounded
Read more