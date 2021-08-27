Spartak to play Napoli, Leicester in Europa League group stage

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak football club will play Italy’s Napoli, England’s Leicester and Poland’s Legia at the Europa League group stage. The draw for the group stage was held in Istanbul.

The teams were included in Group C. The schedule of the Russian team will be announced later. The 2021/22 season Europa League final match will take place in Seville, Spain, on May 18, 2022.

In the 2020/21 season, Spartak was second in Tinkoff-Russian Premier League earning the right to play in the third qualification round of the Champions League where it lost to Portugal’s Benfica (0:2, 0:2). The Russian team will play in the Europa League group stage (until 2009 - the UEFA Cup) for the third time. Its best result was the semi-final of the Champions League in the 1990/91 season (then the tournament was called the European Cup). In the 1997/98 season, Spartak reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup where the team lost to Italy’s Inter (1:2, 1:2).