Lokomotiv to play against Italy’s Lazio in Europa League group stage

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow will meet with Italy’s Lazio at the Europa League group stage. The draw for the group stage was held in Istanbul.

The teams were included in Group E together with Marseille (France) and Galatasaray (Turkey). The schedule of the Russian team will be announced later. The 2021/22 season Europa League final match will take place in Seville, Spain, on May 18, 2022.

Lokomotiv Moscow will play in the Europa League group stage (until 2009 — the UEFA Cup) for the sixth time. The Russian club entered the main stage of the tournament after winning the Betcity Russian Cup last season.