MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. England’s Manchester United FC has announced that a deal has been agreed with Italy’s Juventus for the transfer of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the press service of the English club reported.

The footballer will transfer after agreeing personal terms, receiving a visa, and passing a medical.

Ronaldo has been playing for Juventus since 2018. He played 134 games for the Italian club where he scored 101 goals and made 22 assists. He is a two-time Italian champion and a winner of the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

The Portuguese athlete played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 where he transferred from Portugal’s Sporting. During his time in Manchester, he won the English championship, the Football League Cup and the Champions League three times. He played in 292 matches for the English club scoring 118 goals and with 69 assists.

From Manchester United the Portuguese footballer went to Real Madrid where he played from 2009 to 2018. He won the Spanish championship and the Cup of Spain twice, was victorious four times in the Champions League and twice - in the UEFA Super Cup. He played 438 matches for the club, scoring 450 goals and 132 assists.

Ronaldo, 36, is a five-time winner of the Golden Ball and is the best striker in the history of international football, the best striker of the European Championships, the best striker in the history of the Champions League, the Club World Cup, as well as the best striker in the history of Real Madrid. The Portuguese footballer won the 2016 European Championship, he also has a silver and a bronze from the European Championships.