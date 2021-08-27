Russian sports minister congratulates Russian track-and-field parathletes

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matistyn has congratulated Russian athletes Albert Khinchagov and Andrei Vdovin upon winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, the ministry's press-service said.

On Friday, Khinchagov won the gold in the shotput in the F37 category (affected musculoskeletal system). Vdovin was second in the 100 meter race in the T37 category (affected musculoskeletal system).

"My congratulations to Albert Khinchagov and Andrei Vdovin upon winning a gold and a silver at the Tokyo Games. These are the first awards of our track-and-field athletes at the 2020 Paralympics. Albert Khinchagov, a European champion, demonstrated excellent performance and incredible stability. In four of the six attempts he showed a result that would enable him to attain victory today," Matistyin said.

"Andrei Vdovin, the flag bearer for the RPC Team at the opening ceremony, a multiple world and European champion, was one of the contenders for Olympic medals in the 100 meter race. In the final, our athlete was the runner-up after the record-holder from the United States and won his first Paralympic award, a sliver. My congratulations to our athletes, the coaches of the national team and the Paralympic Committee. I wish Russian athletes further success at the Tokyo Games," Matistyn added.

After the third day of competitions, Russian athletes are third in the medal count with nine golds, seven silvers and ten bronzes. China is first (20-11-14) and Britain second (9-10-9). The Paralympic Games will end on September 5.