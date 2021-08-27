Team RPC wins nine medals on Day 3 of 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 3 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won three gold, two silver and four bronze medals on Day 3 of the Paralympic Games in Japan on Friday.

The gold of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought today by swimmer Valeria Shabalina (women’s S14 200m freestyle), track and field athlete Albert Khinchagov (men’s shot put F37), and wheelchair fencers Maxim Shaburov, Alexander Kuzyukov, Artur Yusupov, and Nikita Nagayev (men’s epee team event).

The silver medal were brought by swimmer Darya Pikalova (women’s 100m backstroke S12) and track and field athlete Andrei Vdovin (men’s 100m T37).

The bronze was coined today by swimmer Vyacheslav Yemelyantsev (men’s 200 m freestyle S14), judokas Viktoria Potapova (women 48kg) and Alesya Stepanyuk (women 52 kg), and wheelchair fencers Viktoria Boikova, Alena Yevdokimova, Yulia Maya, and Lyudmila Vasilyeva (women’s epee team).

Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medals count with nine gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals, following China in the top place boasting twenty gold, eleven silver and 14 bronze medals and Great Britain in the 2nd place with nine gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.