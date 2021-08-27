Team RPC’s Khinchagov clinches gold in men’s shot put event in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Paralympian Albert Khinchagov has taken home the gold in the men’s F37 shot put event in Tokyo. He demonstrated a result of 15.78 meters.

The 24-year-old athlete from Team RPC is a European and Russian champion, in addition to being a world champion. He joined the Russian Paralympic team in 2019.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the ongoing COVID-19 spread.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at the awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.