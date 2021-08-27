Draw in Istanbul determines Europa League groups

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The groups of the Europa League football tournament have been determined in a draw ceremony in Istanbul.
Group A: Lyon (France), Rangers (Scotland), Sparta Praha (Czech Republic), Brondby (Denmark).
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sturm (Austria)
Group C: Napoli (Italy), Leicester (England), Spartak Moskva (Russia), Legia (Poland).
Group D: Olympiacos (Greece), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Antwerp (Belgium).
Group E: Lazio (Italy), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), Marseille (France), Galatasaray (Turkey).
Group F: Braga (Portugal), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Midtjylland (Denmark).
Group G: Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany), Celtic (Scotland), Betis (Spain), Ferencvaros (Hungary).
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Genk (Belgium), West Ham (England), Rapid Wien (Austria).
The Europa League group stage will begin September 16. The matches will be played on September 30, October 21, November 4, November 25 and December 9. The final match will take place at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on May 18, 2022. Originally, there were plans to hold it in Budapest's Puskas Arena. The current title-holder is Spain's Villarreal.