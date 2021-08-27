Team RPC athlete Vdovin wins Tokyo Paralympics silver in 100-meter dash

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Team RPC athlete Andrey Vdovin won the silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo.

He reached the finish line in 11.18 seconds. The gold was taken by US athlete Nick Mayhugh (10.95), while the bronze was won by Saptoyoga Purnomo from Indonesia. The athletes performed in the T37 category for people with locomotor system impairments.

Vdovin, 27, has won gold in ten World Championships, and also has five gold medals from European Championship. He carried the Russian Paralympic Committee banner at the opening ceremony.

Russian athletes currently stand 3rd place in the medal count, with seven gold, seven silver and ten bronze awards. The first place currently belongs to China (18-10-14), followed by the UK (9-9-9).