Russian wheelchair fencers win bronze in women’s epee team event at Tokyo Games

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian wheelchair fencers have defeated Hong Kong and won the bronze in the women’s epee team event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

This is the fourth medal for Russian wheelchair fencers at the Tokyo Games. On Thursday, Alexander Kuzyukov took the gold, while Maxim Shaburov and Viktoria Boikov won silver medals.

Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) has so far won eight golds, seven silvers, and ten bronzes and ranks third in the medal tally. China tops the medal charts with 18 golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronzes, followed by the United Kingdom (nine golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes).