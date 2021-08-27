Russian athletes win gold in epee wheelchair fencing at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian epee wheelchair fencers beat China by 45 points to 39 in the Tokyo Paralympics finals.

The gold-winners are Maxim Shaburov, Alexander Kuzyukov, Artur Yusupov and Nikita Nagayev (standby). Earlier on Friday, Russian female epee fencers won the bronze. They outperformed rivals from Hong Kong by 45 points to 34.

Kuzyukov, 34, is a triple world and European champion. He has been a member of the RPC Team since 2014. On Thursday, Kuzyukov won the gold in category B wheelchair fencing. Shaburov, 25, is a four-times world and European champion. On Thursday, he grabbed the silver in category A wheelchair fencing.

Yusupov, 37, is a world and European champion. He joined a fencing club in Omsk in 2002.

Nagayev, 27, is a silver and bronze medalist of world championships and a European champion. He has been a member of the RPC Team since 2017.

Russian para athletes with eight golds, six silvers and ten bronzes hold third place in the medal count. China is first (16-10-14) and Britain, second (9-9-9).