Team RPC’s Shabalina wins second gold in swimming at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Valeria Shabalina has won the gold in the women’s 200m freestyle S14 event, at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Shabalina completed the distance in 2 minutes 03.71 seconds. The United Kingdom’s Bethany Firth came in second (2:03.99) and Jessica-Jane Applegate was third (2:09.53). The S14 category is reserved for athletes with intellectual impairments.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Russian athlete took home the gold in the 100m butterfly event, beating her own world record. Shabalina has been a member of the Russian Paralympic team since 2014.

Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) has so far won seven golds, six silvers and ten bronzes and ranks third in the medal count. China tops the medal charts with 17 golds, ten silvers and 14 bronzes, followed by the United Kingdom (nine golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes).