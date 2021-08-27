Russian swimmer Pikalova wins 2020 Paralympics silver in women’s 100m backstroke event

TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Daria Pikalova has won the silver at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in women’s 100-meter backstroke S12 event.

She finished in a time of 1:08.76. Hannah Russell of the UK took home the gold (1:08.44), while Brazil’s Maria Gomes finished third (1:09.18). Pikalova earlier won the bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S13 event.

Pikalova, 27, won one silver and three bronze medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games in London. The Russian swimmer also boasts seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals from world championships in addition to 10 gold, six silver and two bronze medals from European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.