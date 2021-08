TOKYO, August 27. /TASS/. Russian cyclist Mikhail Astashov has set a new world record in an individual time trial class C1 1000 m race among athletes with impairments that affect their legs, arms and/or trunk at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The Russian covered the distance in 1 minute 10.450 seconds. Astashov beat a second world record. On Thursday, he won gold in the individual pursuit 3000 m race.

Astashov, 32, is a silver and bronze medalist at world championships.