Team RFU advances to semifinals of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian beach soccer team, competing at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union), beat Spain 4-2 in the global event’s quarterfinal at Moscow’s Luzhniki on Thursday.

Andrei Kotenev (6th minute), Boris Nikonorov (14), Alexei Makarov (15) and Artur Paporotny (35) scored for Team RFU. Spain’s Eduard Suarez (20) and Antonio Mayor (22) netted two goals.

In the semifinals, Team RFU will play against Switzerland that beat Uruguay 10-1 earlier on Thursday. The match will take place on Saturday. In the other Saturday semifinal Japan will face Senegal.

Last month, FIFA announced the teams of four groups for the championship and they are: Group A (Team RFU, the United States, Paraguay and Japan), Group B (Mozambique, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and Tahiti), Group C (Belarus, El Salvador, Switzerland and Brazil), Group D (Portugal, Oman, Senegal and Uruguay).

The 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia is taking place between August 19 and 29 in Moscow. Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, the team of Russian beach soccer players is participating in the championship as Team RFU (the Russian Football Union).

2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

After Moscow was selected to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the official website of municipal authorities launched a public opinion poll to choose among four proposed venues, including Red Square, where the matches of the global championship would be played. In early June, FIFA announced that: "Russia 2021 will be the 11th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup and will be held in its entirety at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex from 19 to 29 August."

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 in Luque, Paraguay near the capital, Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging out Japan (5-4) in the match for third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.