Team RPC wins 11 medals on Day 2 of 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medals standings after Day 2 of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals on Day 2 of the Paralympic Games in Japan on Thursday.

The gold of the 2020 Paralympics for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee) was brought today by cyclist Mikhail Astashov (men’s C1 3,000m individual pursuit); swimmer Andrei Kalina (men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB8 classification competition) and fencer Alexander Kuzyukov (men’s epee individual Category B competition).

The silver medals were brought by swimmer Artyom Isayev (men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB9 classification competition); swimmer Andrei Granichka (men’s 200-meter individual medley SM6 classification competition); wheelchair fencer Maxim Shaburov (men’s epee individual Category A competition); wheelchair fencer Viktoria Boikova (women’s epee individual Category B competition).

The bronze was coined today by swimmer Vladimir Sotnikov (men’s 100-meter backstroke S13 classification competition); swimmer Dmitry Bartasinsky (men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB9 classification competition); swimmer Roman Zhdanov (men’s 100-meter freestyle S4 classification competition); swimmer Adelina Razetdinova (women’s 100-meter breaststroke SB8 classification competition).

Team RPC is currently 3rd in the overall medals count with six gold, five silver and six bronze medals, following China in the top place boasting eight gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals and Great Britain in the 2nd place with six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.