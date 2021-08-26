Russian swimmer Kalina takes 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold in men’s 100m breaststroke event

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Andrei Kalina won gold on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB8 classification competition.

The Russian Paralympian clocked the distance in 1 minute 7.24 seconds to bring another gold for Team RPC (the Russian Paralympic Committee). The silver went to Oscar Salguero Galisteo of Spain (1 minute 9.91 seconds) and the bronze was packed by China’s Guanglong Yang (1 minute 10.48 seconds).

Kalina is 34 years old and he was performing at international sports tournaments under the national flag of Ukraine until the year of 2013. He is a three-time Paralympic Champion (2004, 2008 and 2012) in addition to three silver and one bronze medals.

The athlete is also the nine-time winner of the world championships and three-time winner of the European championships.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo are being held between August 24 and September 5, 2021. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Team RPC at 2020 Summer Paralympics in Japan

The team of national athletes from Russia at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan includes 242 athletes, while the overall number of the RPC delegation in Tokyo stands at 432 people. The selected Paralympians from Russia are fighting for medals in 19 out of the 22 sports competitions, on the program of the quadrennial event.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Paralympics in Japan. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Paralympians in Tokyo.